Indore: Youth beaten up over petty dispute

Indore: A petty dispute over suddenly applying brakes on a motorcycle led to a fight in which two youths beat up another youth in the Vijaynagar area of Sunday.

According to police, Shubham Raghuvanshi of Bajrang Nagar, applied the brakes on his bike when he suddenly came near a pothole. Two boys, who were right behind Shubham in their bike, got irritated when Shubham applied the brakes and abused him.

As their altercation grew, the two youths beat up Shubham. Police are investigating the case.