Indore: Yeshwant Club elections to be held on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The most awaited day for the members of Yeshwant Club, their elections will be held on Sunday at the club premises, and all the preparations are complete.
On Saturday, the club held its AGM to present the annual report and budget of the club. The AGM ended in just one hour, which was presided over by Ajay Bagadia. The present chairman Paramjit Singh Chhabra presented the report for the year 2021.
One member took objection that the executive has been in existence for four years, to which the committee defended by saying that there was no provision of election during the pandemic. A member said that 93 members of the club died during the Covid period and in this situation, the executive continued to work regardless of all the difficulties.
Sudeep Bhandari, a member of the committee said, “The members appreciated the efforts of the committee as it has been very difficult to manage the budget during the times of pandemic. But the committee has successfully managed the finance and maintenance of the club.”
Preparing for the elections, the club has set up 4 booths near the entrance of the club. Vijay Goyal, election in-charge said, “We have set up 4 booths where members can cast their votes in the ballot box.” He added, “People can choose any representative they would want, as there will be no mention of the panel they belong to. We aim for a free and fair election, and want to elect the representatives as an individual for the betterment of the club.” The club has over 4500 members but only 2500 members are expected to cast their votes in the election.
Team Pummy Chhabra
Contesting for
Chairman: Paramjit Singh Chhabra
Secretary: Sudeep Bhandari
Treasurer: Vijay Kasturi
Joint secretary: Atul Seth
Managing committee: Nitish Gupta, Manish Mhase, Manoj Pahadia, Animesh Kewal soni, Shikhar Verma
Team Happy YC
Contesting for
Chairman: Manjit Tony Sachdeva
Secretary: Sanjay Gorani
Treasurer: Aditya Upadhyay
Joint secretary: Surbhi Manocha Choudhary
Managing Committee: Rupal Parekh, Vipin Koolwal, Nitish Dani, Shailendra Khare, Sandeep Jain
