Indore: Yamuna Nagar team sees IMC's work on waste management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) municipal corporation visited the city on Wednesday to learn about the IMC’s solid waste management and other works.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that to see IMC's work on solid waste management a team of 14 members including Mayor of Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) municipal corporation Madanlal Chauhan and mmunicipal commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar visited Indore.

The team learned about the door-to-door garbage collection system. The team also learned about how the garbage was collected in different dustbins by the citizens of the area.

After this, while visiting the Meghdoot Garden the team was shown how the treated water is being used for watering the garden and fountain.

The team of Yamuna Municipal Corporation visited Star Square garbage transfer station. The team was informed that after door-to-door garbage collection, the garbage was transported through different vehicles to the trenching ground.

Destitutes taken to shelter homes

Keeping in view the cold wave, the IMC team send destitute people sleeping on the roadside and footpaths to the shelter homes with the help of NGOs. The corporation conducted the drive on Tuesday night at Regal Square, Rajwada, Shastri Bridge, MG Road, RNT Marg Road, outside MY Hospital and other such places.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:39 PM IST