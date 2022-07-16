Indore: World Youth Skill Day celebrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

On the occasion of World Youth Skill Day, Prof AK Singh, vice chancellor of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush Vishwavidyalaya, Gorakhpur was welcomed by the principal Dr SP Singh, Kamala Ben Rao Ji Bhai Patel Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College of Indore on Friday.

AK Singh is the first vice chancellor of India’s first AYUSH University and was assigned by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing the medical students and staff of Homeopathy in the institute, Singh said that AYUSH will run a campaign of public awareness about the system of medicine.