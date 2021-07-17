Indore: World has entered new era, which is new normal, says management professor Ira Bapna

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): External and internal stress may lead to brain stimulated anger issues. Either way of solving stress is fight or flight. People generally opt for flight.

Stress may lead to insomnia, frustration, change in eating habits and less efficiency of work, said Dr Ira Bapna, Professor in management and director at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Group of Institutions, while addressing a conference, which was organised by Indore Management Association.

She said that one might end up consuming alcohol and picking up other bad habits to recover stress. Change in fashion, change in everything, everywhere leads to stress. Biggest change of everyone's life is corona pandemic 2021. If one can accept the change, one will be happy.

Speaking further, Dr Ira Bapna said healthy diet leads to healthy lifestyle, which ultimately provides stress-free environment. According to Dr Ira Bapna, positivity is a strong tool of success. One must take decision for himself. Difference in perception plays an important role in identifying capacity and capabilities for being happy.