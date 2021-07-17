Indore: World has entered new era, which is new normal, says management professor Ira Bapna

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): External and internal stress may lead to brain stimulated anger issues. Either way of solving stress is fight or flight. People generally opt for flight.
Stress may lead to insomnia, frustration, change in eating habits and less efficiency of work, said Dr Ira Bapna, Professor in management and director at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Group of Institutions, while addressing a conference, which was organised by Indore Management Association.
She said that one might end up consuming alcohol and picking up other bad habits to recover stress. Change in fashion, change in everything, everywhere leads to stress. Biggest change of everyone's life is corona pandemic 2021. If one can accept the change, one will be happy.
Speaking further, Dr Ira Bapna said healthy diet leads to healthy lifestyle, which ultimately provides stress-free environment. According to Dr Ira Bapna, positivity is a strong tool of success. One must take decision for himself. Difference in perception plays an important role in identifying capacity and capabilities for being happy.
Mantra for positive thinking: ASK + BELIEVE + RECEIVE
One should try for what one wants to achieve. “And believe in hard work and dedication, you will receive what you thought for,” she said. Our attitude towards a particular situation determine the obstacles we create.
Happiness can be achieved through thought process, which is second most important principle. Patience and calmness must be nurtured by a person. Breaking boundaries is must and nurturing pious feelings push the stress away.
According to Dr Ira, Log Kya Kahenge (what will people say?) is a major problem. One should give up this thought and believe in ourselves.
Believe in God. The almighty is present everywhere and pays you for your hard work. “Time management should be a part of life. Honesty always leads to success. Balance between professional and personal life is important that might be achieved through meditation,” she added.