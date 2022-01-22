Indore: Workshop to mark Open Data Day; City's smart map inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate 75 years of independence as Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, January 21, 2022, has been declared as Open Data Day. On this occasion, the Indore Smart City organised a workshop on the “benefits and use cases of data for Startups and Ecosystem Enablers” at Smart Seed Incubation Center AICTSL campus. In the programme, Smart Map of Indore was also inaugurated by the present dignitaries.

In the Open Data Day programme, apart from MP Lalwani, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and Indore Smart City Development Limiter CEO Rishav Gupta will be present.

The dignitaries addressed in the programme about the importance of data in enhancing the government work and shortening the duration of process in various official works.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that by open data system, it will get easier to process various things in government work.

“Earlier we used to face a lot of difficulties in getting data and sometimes for managing of some data tenders also used to be floated and then the work got done,” said Lalwani.

He also appreciated the Smart Map of Indore and said that it will be very beneficial for the citizens as well as the government.

Divisional commissioner and corporation administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma said on the occasion that along with open data, it is necessary to produce correct data and update the data. Along with this, due to the information of the beneficiaries being collected online through data, the eligible beneficiaries of public welfare schemes are benefited through a single click.

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta informed that Indore Smart Map is an initiative of Indore Smart City which will provide an integrated GI Map for citizens, government agencies and businesses to exchange information about Indore. It will be the centre of information exchange regarding site selection, environmental and legal provisions, design and visualization of planning for future plans and management of properties in the interest of the city.

What is Open Data Day?

Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA, Govt of India is organising an Open Data Week across 100 Smart Cities from January 17 to 21, 2022 to promote the use of open data for urban governance.

Data that can be freely used, re-used and redistributed by anyone subject to minimal restrictions.

What is Open Government Data (OGD) platform?

The project is one of the initiatives under Pillar 6 (Information for All) of the Digital India initiative. The base Open Government Data Platform India is a joint initiative of the Government of India and US Government to facilitate access to Government-owned shareable data and information in both human-readable and machine-readable formss.

Why Now?

India as a country generates a massive amount of data collected by various arms of the Government itself. This data in silos does not help in decision-making. In order to make data usable, it is important to categorise it and make it interoperable. Open Data work on an open-source platform (Drupal Content Management System). This is designed to improve public participation and also to keep costs low.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:57 AM IST