Bhopal: Our goal is to make special backward tribes' sisters' lives happy and better

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday it was his goal to make the lives of the sisters of the special backward Saharia, Baiga and Bharia tribes happy and better.

He said the priority of the government was the provision of bread, clothes, home, education, medicine and employment.

CM was addressing during a virtual transfer programme of the amount of 'Aahar anudan' (food grant) to the women of Saharia, Baiga and Bharia tribes at Mantralaya.

CM transferred an amount of Rs 23.09 crore for the month of January 2022 to 230969 eligible women beneficiaries under the Aahar Anudan Yojana of Tribal Affairs Department with a single click.

An amount of Rs 1000 is being provided every month by the state government to the women of these three tribes under the scheme.

Tribal affairs minister Meena Singh and principal secretary Pallavi Jain were present. Sisters of Saharia, Baiga and Bharia tribes of 14 districts virtually participated in the programme.

Chief minister interacted with Ramani Baiga and Premiya Baiga of Shahdol district, Sangeeta Bharti of Chhindwara district and Prabha Saharia and Geeta Saharia of Datia district.

Chouhan advised all the members of the tribes to protect them from corona pandemic.

He said the state government was leaving no stone unturned for the development and welfare of Saharia, Baiga and Bharia tribes. Apart from education of children, treatment, housing, gas connection, ration on low price, drinking water arrangements women were also being linked to employment through self-help groups.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:34 PM IST