Bhopal: SC asks petitioner to submit suggestions to NJA over training of judges at MP judicial academy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday permitted a former judicial officer to submit his suggestions on training of judges to National Judicial Academy for consideration.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said these are not matters which can be debated on the judicial side and instead experts should look into these things.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there is a problem with regard to curriculum and these judicial academies have syllabus like law schools. The bench, however, said there is competent authority to look into all this.

"The thrust of issues raised in this petition essentially pertains to improving the quality of training imparted in concerned judicial academies. We find that suggestions are worthy of consideration.

"We permit the petitioner to submit the suggestions in writing to the Director of National Judicial Academy, who may in turn process the same by processing before competent authority. The director of the national academy can route it through judicial committees for implementation in the concerned judicial academy of the respective states in question," the bench said while disposing of the petition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:31 PM IST