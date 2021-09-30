Indore: Workshop on changes in Land Revenue Code



Indore



The use of information technology-aided tools should be adopted in revenue related matters as they speed up work and also bring about transparency. This was told to officials of the revenue department at a workshop organised at the collector office on the latest revenue rules and about online services available on the departmental portal.



Speaking at the workshop MP Shankar Lalwani said that through this workshop officials and people would become aware of the amendments made in the Land Revenue Code. "The workshop will prove to be a milestone," the MP said.

Additional collector Pawan Jain said the workshop will create awareness among people and also help in empowering them in revenue related matters.

SDM Pratul Chandra Sinha informed about the amendments and latest rules in the Land Revenue Code through a presentation. He said that this workshop has been organised to acquaint people with the amendments made in the judicial process of the Revenue Courts of the Land Revenue Code 1959. He said the amendments would go a long way in strengthening revenue administration and they are also people-friendly and especially crafted keeping in mind the needs of the poor, tribals and Scheduled Castes. He said land measurement, transfers etc have been made easier and transparent.

Giving information about some important amendments in Land Revenue Code 1959, SDM Sinha said that the time period for revision under section 50 will be only 45 days. The revision of its own motion may be admitted by the Board of Revenue or the commissioner, collector. Similarly, under section 59(4)(5), the holder may himself reassess the land revenue as a result of the diversion of his land.



The requirement of permission to diversion has been done away with, however, the holder will have to follow the corresponding effective laws in case of diversion. Now the acknowledgement of the application is the proof of diversion. Suggestions and feedback were also given by the members present in the meeting.

