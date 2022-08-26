Indore: Work to improve city’s air quality, traffic, says Mayor to MiC members

Mayor Bhargav with MiC members |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In his first meeting with Mayor-in-Council members, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav asked them to work for improving the air quality and strengthening the traffic system in the city.

The meeting was attended by Munnalal Yadav, as IMC chairman.

Giving information about the department-wise work of all the MiC members, Bhargav said, “It is our priority that in the first three months, all the works that we have decided are completed.”

The Mayor said that MiC members should work for improving the air quality and strengthening the traffic system.

“Out of the government schools located in Indore city, assembly wise 6 schools will be made model schools which will have facilities like private schools. Along with this, setting up e-library in each ward is also our goal,” he told MiC members.

Bhargav said that skill training will be given to the corporation employees twice a year. Regarding revenue department, the meeting discussed plan to work on increasing the income of the corporation and also to recover outstanding property tax and other taxes from the government departments.

Bhargav told MiC members that it was their responsibility to ensure that Indore - which is adjudged as cleanest city for five times in a row – remains clean and sets new benchmarks of cleanliness not only in the city but also in the world.