Indore: Women excise sub- inspectors chase bootleggers, seize liquor

Indore: Two women sub-inspectors of the excise department played important roles in seizing liquor in the city.

In the first case, the woman excise officer and her team chased a bootlegger on a two-wheeler for more than a kilometre and seized two bags containing liquor. They also seized the motorcycle, but the accused managed to flee. The excise officials are trying to trace him with the help of the motorcycle number.

Assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayana Soni said that sub-inspector Meera Singh tried to stop a person but he didn’t stop the bike and fled from the scene. SI Meera and her team chased him for more than a kilometre forcing him to abandon his bike on the road and flee. The team seized his bike with two bags containing 310 quarters of liquor. The value of seized liquor and vehicle is more than Rs 1 lakh.

The role of constables Satej, Mukesh and Suresh were also commendable, Soni said, who added that the department is continuously checking vehicles at Mangliya, Mhow and Double Chowki check posts. The vigilance being carried out at city borders is to prevent the entry of illegal liquor from adjoining districts.

Another woman excise sub-inspector, Shalini Singh, caught a man with liquor he was illegally carrying in an Activa scooter on Friday evening. SI Shalini along with her team was deployed at Betma Road when they spotted a person who tried to flee from the spot. Shalini and her team chased him and managed to catch him. The accused was identified as Akash with 50 quarters of country-made liquor and booked under Excise Act.