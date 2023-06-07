Indore: Woman robbed of gold ornaments by three bikers on Kanadiya Road 

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman employed at a hospital was robbed of her gold ornaments by three bike-borne persons on June 2 on Kanadiya Road, police said on Tuesday. The woman was going to the hospital on her scooter when the accused stopped and robbed her.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said that Renuka Shinde, a resident of Ranipura Main Road has lodged a complaint that she is employed in a hospital on Kanadiya Road and was on her way to the hospital when three persons on a bike stopped her opposite Milan Green Colony and snatched her mangalsutra, gold ring and earrings. Police said, CCTVs installed in the area are being examined by the police to identify the accused.

No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Man from Ashta robbed of cash, mobile phone

Another incident was reported at Bhanwarkuan police station on Monday night. A man named Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Ashta came to the city in a truck. He alighted in Teen Imli area and took information from a man as to how to go to Barwani. The man took him to an isolated place and snatched Rs 12,000 and his mobile phone from him. After that, the accused fled the scene. The police are examining the CCTVs to identify the accused. It is said that the complainant is employed with a finance company in Barwani.