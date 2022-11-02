Indore: Woman interior designer linked to chit fund hangs herself at home

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An interior designer commited suicide on Tuesday evening in an apartment to which she had shifted a day earlier. She left a seven-page note behind expressing that she was in debt and creditors were harassing her. The entire suicide incident was recorded on CCTV. Her husband saw it while sitting in Bhilai and sent the neighbours to her rescue. But she could not be saved.

Lasudiya police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi said woman interior designer Karuna Sharma hanged herself and committed suicide. She was alone in the flat. The woman’s husband and a daughter were in Bhilai. When the husband called from Bhilai, the woman did not answer the call. After several attempts at contacting her had failed, the husband checked the CCTV of the house which was linked to his phone and saw his wife hanging from a noose. He immediately called the neighbours to rescue her. But the woman had died by the time the people reached there. The body of the woman has been sent to MY Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The woman left a seven-page suicide note in which many people’s names were mentioned. TI Dudhi said Karuna had shifted to this house a day before her suicide. The woman’s husband has accused Hemant Atrawal, Pramila Atrawal, Mona Sharma, Aditya Agrawal and others of harassing her.

Her husband said that Karuna was associated with a chit fund which had been running since 2017. Other women, including Mona Sharma, joined the group through her. Some members joined it by giving Rs 20,000 per month and some by giving Rs 10,000 per month. People also joined by paying Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Pramila Atrawal collects payments for the chit fund and manages cash. But she stopped paying money to the chit fund investors since Diwali last year. From January this year, Pramila’s husband, Hemant, started threatening the people connected through Karuna and refused to return their money. He said, “People regularly call up Karuna asking her to return their money, but we didn’t have any money to return. We did not refuse to give their money back, but we could do so only if we had the money. I can’t say how much money they’ve given so far.”

Karuna’s husband alleged that, three months ago, Aditya Agrawal had come to their home and vandalised household items, besides threatening them. After this incident, Karuna sent off her husband and their eight-year-old daughter to Bhilai.

According to TI Dudhi, a case was registered against Aditya Agrawal and his partner on the complaint of Karuna three months ago. In August, Karuna complained to the police that Aditya had come to her house at night and assaulted her over money matters. Aditya and his friends also vandalised household items.

Karuna complained to the police that some people had run away with her money which people had invested in the chit fund through her. She alleged that, when she asked for the money back, those people would threaten her and refuse to return the invested money.