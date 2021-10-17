Indore: Woman ends life, kin smell murder

Indore: A married woman died after she reportedly consumed poison in the Lasudia area on Sunday. Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and they had killed her by giving her poison. However, the police are investigating the case and waiting for the autopsy report.

According to the police, Pooja Chouhan, 30, a resident of the Niranjanpur area of the city, was rushed to hospital, where she died during treatment. Uncle Ranjan Soni said that Pooja had got married to Rahul in 2013. For a few years, she was reportedly being harassed by her in-laws over petty issues over which she was stressed.

Her mother alleged that Pooja was being harassed by her in-laws for two years. When Pooja was rushed to hospital, she allegedly told her mother that she was given poison by her sister-in-law and others. Her mother alleged that Pooja’s husband had an affair with another woman and Pooja got to know about it. Investigating officer S-I Ashraf Alia Ansari said the statements of her family members were being taken down by the police.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:39 PM IST