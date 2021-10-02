Indore: Girl commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in Azad Nagar area on Thursday evening. It is said that some woman had assaulted her mother and sister after which the girl took such an extreme step. The police are taking the statement of the parents of the girl.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kajal, a resident of the Musakhedi area of the city. She was found hanging by one of her family members in a room after which she was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her taking such an extreme step could not be established yet.

His brother informed the police that Kajal was employed at a place where she met a man who was employed as a driver. She used to talk to him and his wife got to know about their friendship.The man’s wife along with two other women reached there and she started an argument with them. The women allegedly thrashed Kajal’s mother and sister due to which Kajal was under stress and she possibly took such an extreme step due to the same. However, the police are investigating the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:17 AM IST