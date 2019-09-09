Indore: Woman duped of Rs 82.50 lakh

Indore: A 49-year-old woman was duped of Rs 82.50 lakh by two persons in Khajrana area, police said on Sunday. Police said that Shelja Jain, resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar, was duped by Dinesh Kumar and Dayavanti Vyas of Khajrana.

She said accused took money from her to construct a house on a plot in Radhika Palace.

The accused did not complete construction of the house. Police investigated after receiving complaint and registered the case on Saturday. Police are further investigating the case.