 Indore: Woman Duped Of Rs 5.80L On Loan Settlement Pretext
The accused asked her for Rs 3.90 lakh to settle her loan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Vijay Nagar police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly deceiving a woman of Rs 5.80 lakh, on the pretext to settle her loan. According to the police, Anita Sen, a resident of Pawanpuri Colony, filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station, stating that she had taken a loan of Rs 9.35 lakh from IFL Housing Finance Company to buy a property in 2019.

Despite timely payment of the loan EMI, the lockdown during Covid affected her ability to pay. Seeking a settlement, she was asked by a person at her son’s hair shop to meet Yashwant Jagtap and Altab Khan. The accused asked her for Rs 3.90 lakh to settle her loan.

To pay them, the victim borrowed from different sources. The accused assured her that her loan was settled and she need not pay the bank. However, months later, she received a notice from the bank stating she had not paid her EMI. Upon contacting the accused, they demanded an additional Rs 1.80 lakh, which she paid to settle the loan. The accused defrauded the woman of Rs 5.80 lakh on the pretext of settling her loan. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe into the matter.

