e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Woman dragged several feet by reversing car, dies

Indore: Woman dragged several feet by reversing car, dies

She was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Wednesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was dragged for several meters by a car while the female driver was reversing her car in Heera Nagar area on Tuesday, died from her injuries on Wednesday. Police registered a case against the car driver on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in Shyam Nagar Extension. Shweta Tanwar (34), was hit hard by a black car when the driver was reversing the car near her house. The woman had become unconscious after being dragged for several feet.

She was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Wednesday. According to information, the woman driving the car panicked and pushed the accelerator which resulted in the accident. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the deceased can be seen being hit and dragged by the car.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal lawyer practising law in Indore hangs self
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Decide priority for next three months, says Collector to officers  

Indore: Decide priority for next three months, says Collector to officers  

Indore: Co-browsing feature added to I-T portal

Indore: Co-browsing feature added to I-T portal

Indore: 10,000 sq ft illegally occupied land freed 

Indore: 10,000 sq ft illegally occupied land freed 

Indore is lucky for me, says Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan

Indore is lucky for me, says Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan

Indore: Rs 10L power to be consumed to run Metro on 5.5-km track 

Indore: Rs 10L power to be consumed to run Metro on 5.5-km track 