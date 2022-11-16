Indore: Woman dragged several feet by reversing car, dies

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was dragged for several meters by a car while the female driver was reversing her car in Heera Nagar area on Tuesday, died from her injuries on Wednesday. Police registered a case against the car driver on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in Shyam Nagar Extension. Shweta Tanwar (34), was hit hard by a black car when the driver was reversing the car near her house. The woman had become unconscious after being dragged for several feet.

She was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Wednesday. According to information, the woman driving the car panicked and pushed the accelerator which resulted in the accident. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the deceased can be seen being hit and dragged by the car.

Read Also MP: Bhopal lawyer practising law in Indore hangs self