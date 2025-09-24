Indore News: Woman Killed, Son Injured As Vehicle Hits Two-Wheeler Near Pologround

Indore News: Woman Killed, Son Injured As Vehicle Hits Two-Wheeler | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident near Pologround under Sadar Bazar police station limits on Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman, while her son sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when Sunita Pal, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli, was on her way with her son Rajat to attend a programme in Banganga. Rajat was riding the two-wheeler when a speeding loading vehicle rammed into them from behind. The heavy vehicle overturned, crushing Sunita’s head under its weight. She died on the spot due to the severe impact.

Eyewitnesses said Rajat, who escaped with minor injuries, sat beside his mother’s body in shock and refused to leave until relatives consoled him.

Family members alleged that the loading vehicle’s driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Locals caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the mishap. The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem.