Indore: Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in the Banganga area. Her husband alleged that she was thrashed by the neighbours following an argument over an electricity bill a few days ago and she died during treatment in the hospital.

However, the police said that it was not a case of murder. The autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.

Banganga police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the incident took place in the Rassi Maidan area. Kantabai Ahirwar was undergoing treatment in the hospital where she died during treatment on Tuesday. It is said that she had consumed toilet cleaner in July so she was having a diluted meal through the pipe. Her condition deteriorated on December 31 and since then she was undergoing treatment. The autopsy examination was conducted by the police and the autopsy report is awaited, police said.

Her husband Chunnilal alleged that she was alone at home on December 31 when their neighbours named Vinod and Hariprasad and two women thrashed her due to which her food pipe got detached and her condition deteriorated. As soon as her husband reached home he took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. The husband alleged that the neighbours had started an argument with Kantabai in July too.

At that time they had forcibly made her drink a toilet cleaner after which a food pipe was placed in her body by the doctor.

A few months ago, their electricity connection was disconnected by the electricity board for not paying the bill so the accused had taken a connection in sharing from the house Chunnilal. In July, Kantabai asked them to give their share of the electricity bill leading to an argument and later they allegedly thrashed her. The police registered a case against the accused and later the accused were given bail. In December, the accused had threatened her that they would thrash her whenver they find her alone in the house. On December 31, they found Kantabai alone and allegedly thrashed her, the husband alleged.