Indore: Woman among 7 booked for making country liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Police arrested seven people including a woman who were making country liquor inside a house in Khajrana area, police said on Thursday.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said they had received a tip that country liquor was being made in the house. A small police team came to the house posing as an IMC survey team and on entering the house found many drums and raw material for making liquor.

The police team called in reinforcements and raided the house. The accused had placed tiles on top of the underground drums used for making liquor to conceal their activities

