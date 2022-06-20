Indore: Without even a spell of rain, monsoon arrives in the city!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even without a spell of rainfall in Indore, the meteorological department has announced that monsoon has arrived in the district. Met officials said that the onset of monsoon has taken place in Indore, but the city will continue to witness only light showers and thunderstorms.

According to Met officials, the South-West Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and the remaining parts of Vidarbha. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) now passes through Porbandar, Baroda, Indore, Umaria, Pendra Road, Bhawanipatna, and Kalingapatnam.

Senior scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal, Dr Ved Prakash Singh said, “The monsoon’s arrival in Indore district has been announced, but the city will witness a good spell of rainfall only after June 24. The circulation over the Arabian Sea is active, but the impact of a western disturbance over Pakistan has decreased the effect of the circulation.” He said that Indore district would continue to witness light rainfall and thunderstorms for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the city’s weather took a pleasant turn in the evening due to drizzles in many parts after hot and humid weather throughout the day.

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was stuck to normal

Highest rainfall from June 1-June 19 in 2017

With no spell of rain, the rainfall deficit in the period between June 1 and 19 has been increasing in the district as it has increased to 55 per cent. According to Indian Meteorological Department officials, Indore received the highest rainfall in this period in 2017 and the lowest rainfall in 2018. ‘The state received good rainfall in the initial days of June for the past two years, that is, in 2020, 2021, due to the Nisarg and Vayu cyclones,’ Dr Singh said

Rainfall record in city in the first half of June

Year- Rainfall excess/deficit

2017 -130%

2018 -68%

2019 -65%

2020 101%

2021 -37%

2022 -55%

