Indore: CMHOs asked to inspect private hospitals associated with Nursing Council

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance over the difference in number of beds shown by private hospitals to the health department and to the Nursing Council, the health department has directed the Chief Medical and Health Officials to conduct regular inspections of these hospitals.

The difference in number of beds in the private hospitals was caught during matching of the database of the health department with the database of Nursing Council and Paramedical Council.

In the order, additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman mentioned that the difference in number of beds in private hospitals associated with nursing colleges was found as the hospitals showed different numbers of beds to the Nursing Council, and it was different in the record of the health department.

“CMHOs should ensure the number of beds, infrastructure, and other facilities in private hospitals associated with the Nursing Council and Paramedical Council by conducting regular inspections. The steps have been taken to ensure quality education to the students and also to update the data of the health department, if any changes have been made in the number of beds in hospitals,” health department officials said.

Notably, the discrepancy in a private nursing college also came to fore in Indore a few days ago and the officials found that the college was running in two-rooms of a stable. During investigation, district administrative officials also found that fake faculty members were shown by the college in its records to get the affiliation from the Nursing Council. Students of the college had lodged a complaint with the administration for the same while MGM Medical College had also suspended three staff nurses of MY Hospital whose names were found in records of the college as faculty members.

Read Also Indore: 50 child labourers rescued in a week