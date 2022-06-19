e-Paper Get App

Indore: 50 child labourers rescued in a week

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the police, district administration and Childline rescued 50 children from child labour during the course of the week-long drive for eradication of child labour.

Under the drive, the joint team carried out checks in various areas of the city and also spread awareness about child labour and the laws against it. The team went to the shops, hotels, factories, and other establishments in different areas of the city. They also held plays to spread awareness about child labour.

All the rescued children have been sent to the shelter homes and institutions of the city for the care of the children as per the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee.

article-image

