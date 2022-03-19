Indore: With Holi celebrations coinciding with Shab-e-Barat, security arrangements beefed up in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure peace and security in the district, police beefed up security arrangements on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as Holi celebrations coincided with Shab-e-Barat this year.

"Today there is Juma (Friday) and Shab-e-Barat along with Holi, so to ensure peace in the district we have taken various measures," said Rajesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indore.

"CCTVs have been installed, drones are also being used to keep vigil in the area. The district police, state armed forces, home guard and the members of the District Security committee have been commissioned in the sensitive areas," said Singh.

Meanwhile, people in the district rejoice as they got a chance to play Holi after almost two years due to prevailing COVID-19 guidelines during the last two Holi.

"I am happy that we got a chance to play Holi this year after two years. I am visiting my friends as I am excited to play Holi with them," said Khushbu Jaiswal, a local.

"Even though I have an exam tomorrow, I am taking out time to play Holi," said Priyanshi Sahu, another local.

Shab-e-Barat, which is also known as the "night of forgiveness," is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the Sha'aban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar. This year, the celebration of this auspicious Muslim festival commenced on the evening of March 18 and will end on the evening of March 19.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. It was celebrated across the country on March 18.

