Madhya Pradesh: Indore Schools back changes in CBSE Sahodaya movement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore schools appreciate the new changes and measures to facilitate Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sahodaya movement and will discuss further on them in the next meeting. CBSE launched Sahodaya School Complexes in the year 1986 to facilitate the synergy of ideas among the schools of CBSE.

In Indore, CBSE schools have formed Indore Sahodaya School Complex with more than 100 schools, which voluntarily came together to share their innovative practices in all aspects of school education including curriculum design, evaluation and pedagogy and also holding hands to provide support services to teachers and students.

CBSE board in the instructions to schools said, “There is no doubt that much more knowledge is generated when a team or group committed to a common goal undertakes the task of re-modelling and re-fashioning in a spirit of caring and sharing.”

Thus, Sahodaya introduced the relevance of co-operative learning and collaborative networking. At present there are more than 250 Sahodaya School Complexes (SSC) across the country. “It is necessary to strengthen the Sahodaya Movement by taking it to remote and unrepresented areas so that good practices can be shared widely across the country,” the board said. Hence, the board outlined new procedures and quoted the importance of registering SSC.

UK Jha, chairman of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools, said, “As educators, we have been willing to learn something new every day and adapt to changes.” He added that online learning and implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are just a few to name. “When we associate, it is a much smoother way to bring about the necessary change so the focus on the movement of Sahodaya is a much-needed move,” Jha said.

New registering process

To create an SSC in a city, the neighbouring schools can collaborate with each other. Five to ten schools that are located geographically close to each other can come together on a voluntary basis to organise themselves into an SSC. Once a Sahodaya School Complex has been formed, please register it at the following link: www.sahodayaschools.org/Sahodaya_New/registration.php

Fresh registration compulsory for all the schools

The active SSCs need to register afresh on the CBSE Sahodaya micro website at the above shared link to streamline the process of registration of SSCs. It is compulsory for all the existing Sahodaya School Complexes to register on the CBSE Sahodaya micro-website. The last date for registration is 30th April 2022. Please note that the Sahodaya School Complexes not registered on the CBSE Sahodaya micro-website will be not be recognised by the Board.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:30 AM IST