Indore: With Christmas round the corner city gets into festive mood

The lights are up, the cribs are ready, choir is singing hymns, and markets are turning green, red and white… Yes, it’s that time of the year, when we celebrate Christmas, birth of Christ and the fun of pleasant winters in Indore.

Christian community is preparing for the big X-mas day by gathering the necessary décor, visiting the church and praying.

The season of advent has infused a generous dose of happiness in Church campus and school campuses of convent schools including St. Raphael’s.

Indore is gearing up for Christmas celebration with the hope to see the end of the coronavirus pandemic by next year.​​

“The campuses wear a festive look with brightly lit X-mas trees and singing of carols,” Sr Jancy Joseph said. She added that the pious crib has beautifully recreated the nativity scene, proclaiming the birth of the saviour Lord Jesus.

“The spectacular and dazzling lights have decked up the school precinct. Excitement and festivity are writ large on every face of every Christian family as they spread the message of love and joy to the world,” Sr Joseph said.

She added that the message of Christmas becomes more significant as the world is facing the uncertainties of Omicron. “The spirit of Christmas would spread the transcendent love of Christ in the cosmos,” Sr Ganga Rawat said.





Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:22 AM IST