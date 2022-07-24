Indore: White tigeress Ragini gives birth to three cubs at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): White tiger Raginee brought to Indore zoo under the animal exchange program from Odisha, gave birth to three cubs on Sunday at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya.

Zoo In-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said that the tigress is nine-year-old and has given birth to the cubs for the first time. "One cub is black and white and another one is a mix of three colors black, white and orange. The third one is still under observation" added he.

"Both the cubs are unique in themselves. The tri-color cub is very rare and there is no other such tiger in any zoo in India," claimed Dr Yadav.

"The mother and the cubs are healthy. The cubs are under observation," informed the health officials of the zoo.

With the birth of the cubs, the count of white tigers in the Indore zoo has reached 15, eight adults and seven cubs out of which two are rarest in the country.

The Indore Zoo administration had grounded an area of a thousand square feet for an enclosure, to welcome 'Ragini', an eight-year-old white tigress from Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo. Brought to the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in Indore in April 2021, under the wings of the Animal Exchange scheme, Ragini was staying in a compound built at a cost of ₹1.72 crores.

The enclosure was laden with scaffolding, ponds, and earthen mounds, to foster a forest-like environment, to ease the new tiger in foreign surroundings.