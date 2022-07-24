Indore: Rescued leopard cubs’ health improves, gain 300 gm in zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The two leopard cubs rescued by the zoo will be kept in the city zoo for at least the next six months. Also, their health is now better than before and have gained 200 grams and now are of 500 grams each.

Zoo officials said that the rescued cubs are in now in a stable condition. When rescued they were dehydrated and very weak.

“The zoo authorities took proper care of the two and now they are well”, said zoo education officer, Nihar Parulekar.

The leopard cubs would probably be released in the jungle when they big enough to survive on their own in the jungle.

Two leopard cubs were rescued late on Wednesday night and brought to the city zoo in Indore from a village near Dhar. Their age is said to be between 7 and 10 days and they have been separated from their mother probably due to heavy rain or the cubs had been abandoned by their mother because they were born weak. They informed the zoo team, which rescued the cubs after observing that their mother had not returned to pick them up.