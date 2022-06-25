Indore: When I play a villain, the movie turns a big hit, Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt | FPJ

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was in Indore on Friday evening to promote his upcoming film Shamshera. He reached Indore after 8 pm on Friday.

During the event, Dutt said, "In this life journey, I have fallen many times, am broken and rebuilt many times, and my parents' blessings have been my biggest strength in this journey. I am also a great devotee of Bhole Baba, and his hand has always been on me. With this help, I got out of every trouble and got up again".

Hundreds of Sanju Baba's fans had gathered outside the airport since 5 pm to get a glimpse of him. Baba shook hands, expressed his gratitude to his fans, and, along with the team, left for Treasure Island Mall on MG Road. The film's trailer was launched at the mall PVR cinema, and the actors interacted with the journalists.

Whenever I became a villain, the picture became a hit.

Sanjay was asked that the film be a hit whenever he has played the villain. Sanju Baba said- "Yes, it is true that whenever the picture has gone, I have got a lot of love from the people, but the credit goes to the director".