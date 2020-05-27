Indore: What containment zone? Biz usual, public on the move at New Palasia

Indore: Are there different rules for different folks? If you thought a containment zone wore a deserted look and that eerie feeling had set in... and the area lay silent... sample this... New Palasia area, from where 6 COVID-19 positive cases emerged is nothing like that. A shop located very close to the epicentre home is functioning as usual. This situation is has created panic among residents.

The outbreak of deadly Novel Corona Virus is spreading its tentacles from low-middle class areas to posh ones too. The cases in New Palasia were reported in the last 14 days, out of which 5 cases came in just 4 days ago. Covid-19 survivor, Shobha Jain, 61, a resident of 4/7 New Palasia was detected COVID-19 positive on May 14. She got cured and was discharged on May 25. Recently, five members of a family living in the area had tested COVID-19 positive in the last 4 days. Subsequently, the area has been declared a Containment Zone. But a visit to the area on Wednesday, read out a different script. People at some homes were seen standing outside the houses in groups. Movement of people was witnessed as usual.

Sourabh, Shobha's son said the proper protocol of a Containment Zone was not being followed here. Though, sanitization of the area was carried out, the movement of the public continued. He said he had accompanied his mother for the test at a private lab, where she was found positive and was admitted to Choithram Hospital and was dicharged on May 25 after a payment of Rs 93,000. Other residents said treatment of the five COVID-19 positive members of the other family in the area was under way.

A cloth merchant in MT Cloth Market, Sourabh said a fair price shop opposite to their home is open and is doing brisk business every morning, violating norms of social distancing.

The whole area has been declared Containment Zone and it has been sanitized. The fair price shop has been allowed to operate as it comes under essential item unit. Police are also carrying out patrolling there and action would be taken against lockdown violators.

-Pawan Jain, ADM and Incident Commander of New Palasia area