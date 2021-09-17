Indore: West Discom transfers six officers, suspends one

Indore: Following continuous disclosure of IPDS scam by Free Press, major surgery was done in Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company on Thursday. Six officers of the power company, including executive director Sanjay Mohase, were transferred with immediate affect and one officer was suspended. Mohase was considered second most important officer in the power company after managing director Amit Tomar. The IPDS project started in 2017 under Mohase's tenure and supervision.

Additional chief engineer Ashok Sharma, who courted controversy after recording of his phone call to another person on IPDS scam went viral, has also been suspended. West Discom MD Amit Tomar confirmed the attachment of Sharma to Indore regional office. The superintending engineer (Indore) has also been changed. The orders were issued around 6.30 pm after office hours with signature of West Discom joint secretary Dharmendra Kumar Patidar. Till evening, senior officers posted at company's headquarters had no inkling about it. Mohase has been removed from the regional office and posted in the Corporate Affairs branch at the corporate office. The latest posting is considered to be loopline as he has been shifted from the mainstream position.

Mohase remained on the post of project director of IPDS for two-and-a-half-year. Later, despite being the executive director of the company, allegations of investigating the irregularities of IPDS and suppressing the same were levelled against him. Additional chief engineer posted in Ujjain, Puneet Dubey has been replaced with Mohase. BL Chauhan, who was posted in Indore regional office, has been shifted to Ujjain regional office.

Indore city superintendent engineer Kamesh Srivastava has also been transferred to Chief Vigilance Office. Manoj Kumar Sharma, posted in Mandsaur, will now be the new superintendent of Indore city. Besides , executive engineer Sudhir Acharya has been shifted from LT AMR cell and made superintending engineer in Mandsaur.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:07 AM IST