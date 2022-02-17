Indore: West Discom to implement biometric attendance for timely works

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From the new fiscal, employees and officers of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will have to mark their attendance through biometric machines.

The Department of Information Technology of West Discom is preparing for the same. With this, the objective of West Discom to ensure timely attendance, speeding up the work, saving time and making the work paperless as much as possible will be fulfilled.

In a meeting on Wednesday, West Discom CGM Rinkesh Kumar Vaish said that the company is going to take bio-metric attendance of employees from the new fiscal.

He said that the biometric attendance system is aimed at ensuring that employees and officers should reach office on time so that work gets expedited and pendency can be reduced.

He said that e-process should be adopted in all works as far as possible.

Vaish said that the work of corporate social responsibility should also be done on time. He said that training has been made mandatory for the personnel, so that their capacity can be enhanced and an atmosphere of positive attitude can be created.

ALSO READ Indore: UGC extends deadline for submission of suggestions on draft NHEQF till Feb 21

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:50 PM IST