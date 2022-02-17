Indore: UGC extends deadline for submission of suggestions on draft NHEQF till Feb 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission has extended the deadline for submission of feedback and suggestions on draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) which prescribes the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer and equivalence.

The higher education regulator initially had sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13. But it now has extended the deadline till February 21.

UGC in the last week of January had released the draft NHEQF.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain had said, “The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 stipulates that a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated and it shall be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) so as to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education, prescribe the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer, equivalence etc. Higher education qualification leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall also be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes.”

Resultantly, the UGC developed the draft NHEQF and sought suggestions from stakeholders. After going through the suggestions, the UGC will notify the NHEQF.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:16 AM IST