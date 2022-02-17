Indore: Man murders 75-year-old woman by cutting her legs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The grandson of a 75-year-old woman murdered her by cutting her legs to get her anklets and threw away her body near a gobar gas plant in the Khudel area. The police arrested two accused who had allegedly done this crime.

Khudel police station officials said accused Rajesh, 34, grandson of the deceased woman, Jamunabai, and his friend-cum-accomplice, Vijay Dholi, 30, had done the deed. The police said that, a few days ago, the body of the deceased woman was found at a gobar gas plant’s premises. The police started an inquiry about the body and came to know that it was that of Jamunabai, who lived near the plant. Cops started an investigation in which, initially, they suspected someone unknown to the woman had attempted to rob her.

They started questioning the neighbours of the deceased woman and came to know that the woman was wearing anklets weighing 750grams, which were missing after her murder. She was also wearing some other jewellery that was missing from her body, which indicated that she had been murdered with the intention of robbing the valuables.

The victim had five sons and a daughter. She used to live with one of her sons, Girdharilal, who died a few years ago. The police suspected the sons of Girdharilal and took them under custody during which one of them, Rajesh, confessed to the crime.

Motive for the crime

Police officials said that the motive behind the crime was that her grandson wanted to marry and needed money for that. He had asked her for money, but she had refused it. He had also asked her for her jewellery which she also refused to part with. The duo had a heated argument, after which Rajesh and his friend set up a plan to commit the crime

