Indore: Blanket of haze covers the sky, frequent fluctuations in temperature in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent fluctuations in the temperature continue in the city as the day temperature remained 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while the night temperature remained 1 degree Celsius above normal. Moreover, officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuations in the weather conditions would continue throughout the month as the temperature would increase over the next two days and decrease again, although the fluctuations would be 1-2 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the day started out with a blanket of haze as sporadic clouds hovered in the sky which also kept the day temperature down. However, the same phenomenon kept the night temperature above normal. Uncertainty over the temperatures will also depend on the wind pattern.

Weather stats

§ The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius

§ The humidity in the morning was recorded at 53 per cent and at 31 per cent in the evening

§ The average wind speed was recorded at 8-10 kmph

‘Western disturbance’

‘A fresh, feeble western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 17, 2022. Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will increase for two days but it’ll drop again, while the night temperature will remain above the normal temperature. The eastern part of the state will witness light rainfall due to the same reason for the next couple of days’ — Meteorological department officials

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:19 PM IST