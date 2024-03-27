Indore: West Discom Prepares For Potential Peak Of 700 MW As Mercury Climbs | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As there is a significant correlation between the rising heat and surging electricity consumption, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has anticipated that the potential peak of power consumption will be 700 MW if the mercury climbs to 43-45 degrees Celsius.

With each degree increase in temperature, the city witnesses a substantial uptick in power usage, with estimates indicating a potential spike of five lakh units for every one-degree rise, said West Discom.

Data from the past 25 days of March reveals a marked increase in electricity consumption compared to the same period last year, signalling a trend likely to persist as summer intensifies. Presently, the city's daily electricity demand hovers around 470 MW, with consumption nearing 95 lakh units.

As the mercury soars, the city braces for a surge in cooling-related appliance usage, including air conditioners, fans, coolers, and refrigerators. As per West Discom’s estimates, about 2.5 lakh air conditioners, 20 lakh fans, 3.5 lakh coolers and about 5.5 lakh fridges are used in the city during summer.

With the onset of summer vacation for schoolchildren, domestic consumption is expected to soar further.

Electricity officials estimate that if the temperature is 39 degrees, the daily consumption of power can reach 1 crore to 1.02 crore units. The consumption will be 1.08 crore units and 1.14 crore units if the temperature is 40 degrees and 41 degrees respectively, they projected.

According to the electricity demand, it can cross 520 MW on April 5, 540 MW on April 10, 570 MW on April 25 and 625 MW on May 15.

If the mercury climbs to 43-45 degrees Celsius, the city could witness a record demand of up to 700 MW, surpassing previous years' peaks. To meet the anticipated surge, West Discom officials have ramped up preparations, aligning resources to accommodate a maximum demand of 700 MW. Last year's peak demand of 630 MW, recorded on June 14, serves as a benchmark for this year's projections.

With power consumption closely tied to rising temperatures, Indore remains vigilant as it readies itself to navigate potential energy challenges amid the sweltering summer months ahead.

Maximum electricity demand of last five years

Year Units

2023 630 MW

2022 580 MW

2021 530 MW

2020 450 MW

2019 500 MW