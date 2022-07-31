Indore: West Discom issues 40K notices for Lok Adalat

Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has issued nearly 40,000 notices to consumers for resolving legal disputes during National Lok Adalat scheduled on August 13.

“Efforts are being made to resolve the maximum number of cases in Lok Adalat to be held at 44 places in Malwa and Nimar. So far, 40,000 notices have been issued,” said West Discom chief vigilant officer Kailash Shiva.

The settlements will be done in the cases of electricity pilferage and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

For redressal through pre-litigation, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 kw and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power load will be given exemption in low pressure category.

Shiva said that 30 per cent rebate will be given on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest.

He said that after the prescribed rebate, the remaining bill would have to be paid at one go. The exemption will be given only in the case of electricity theft / unauthorised use by the applicant for the first time.

