Indore: West Discom Improving Power Infra For Industrial Growth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to bolster industrial growth in key areas of Indore, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution said that significant strides are being made in power infrastructure development and capacity expansion. The initiative aims to enhance power supply facilities for both existing and new industries.

The development efforts are focused on areas including Palda, Pologround, Sanwer Road, Nemawar Road, Rau, Khatipura, Udyog Nagar, and Sangam Nagar.

'Through systematic planning and coordination with industry associations, enhancements are underway to cater to the burgeoning demand,' said West Discom city superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma.

'One of the key advancements includes the establishment of a new 33/11 KV grid in Rau, facilitating improved power supply to around 300 industries in Rau and CAT Road. Moreover, critical upgrades such as the installation of new conductors and transformers, totalling 50 replacements or installations, have significantly bolstered the distribution capacity, augmenting it by 10 MW,' Sharma stated.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply, a double supply system has been implemented in several feeders, offering a fail-safe mechanism for industrial operations. Additionally, a dedicated team of executive engineers has been mobilized to promptly address any operational challenges faced by industry operators, reaffirming the commitment to seamless power distribution.