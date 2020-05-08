Indore: West Discom extends electricity bill discount scheme till May

Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company has extended the scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh discount on timely payment of electricity bills.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal stated that the company had come forward with a discount scheme for its consumers for timely payment of electricity bills for March, payable in the month of April.

The company extended the scheme for bill of April month too, for the bill payable in May.

One per cent discount is being given to all consumers on timely payment of the electricity bills.

Narwal said that the the scheme is applicable to both low tension (LT) and high tension (HT) connections.

For LT connection, the consumer can avail up to Rs 10000 discount whereas for HT connection the consumer can get up to Rs 1 lakh discount.

Narwal stated that this is discount is over and above to the discount provided on the online payment of bills. The West Discom gives up to Rs 20 cashback for LT connection and up to Rs 1000 cashback for HT connections for online payment of bills.

Last month, consumers took a discount of around Rs 1.5 crore.