Jugaad in times of Corona: Check out epic image of Indore milkman

An image of a milkman who has uniquely attached a PVC pipe to his motorbike to distribute milk has been circulating on social media.
People have been sharing the picture, on various social media platforms, hailing the innovation.
However, there is no official record as to when the picture was taken. Going by the milkman’s bike number, the incident has taken place in Indore, but no authority has confirmed the same.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)