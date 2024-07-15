Indore Weather Updates | Downpour With Varied Intensity Recorded | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rains continued to lash city for the second consecutive day on Sunday. City received intermittent rains throughout the day but it was recorded only 1.88 mm at the city Airport till 8.30 pm. With this, total rainfall in the city reached 197.3 inches (7.7 inches). However, the day temperature remained above 32 degrees Celsius as the day began with partially cloudy sky. Rainfall with varying intensity continued to lash the city till late night. The rains began on Saturday afternoon and continued till Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department said that similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for the next two days. Indore would witness a spell of moderate to heavy rains. Thanks to the current spell of monsoon rains, most of the waterfalls around the city have also started flowing and gave a reason for denizens to visit there. There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Sunday evening which took a break for a while.

‘The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Bikaner, Narnaul, Damoli, Lucknow, Dehri, Ranchi, Balasore and thence south eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies. The cyclonic circulation over Gujarat above mean sea level persists,’ Met officials said adding, ‘The off-shore trough at mean sea level along South Gujarat-north Kerala coasts persists.

The cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height persists.’ ‘Under its influence, the city would witness a spell of heavy rains on Monday and the intensity will decrease on Tuesday,’ met officials said. Maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees. Humidity on Sunday morning was 90 per cent and it was 76 per cent in the evening.