Indore Weather Update: Minimum temperature dropped by six degrees Celsius in four days

Just a couple of days after the official announcement of the withdrawal of monsoon, the city is witnessing frequent changes in temperature.

Days have become moderately hot while the nights have turned cold. The night temperature has dropped by six degrees Celsius in last four days.

Though the change in weather has been termed as a transition period by regional meteorological department, people have started feeling the inception of winters while the health department has sounded alert due to rise in patients complaining of fever, cough and cold and others.

Moreover, officials have also warned people to remain vigilant over their health and to not neglect any kind of symptoms.

On Saturday, city recorded the night temperature dropped to almost half of day temperature recorded on Saturday i.e. 32.4 degrees Celsius while the night temperature was dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above the normal.

"It is a transition period and night temperature will decrease gradually in coming days. Irrigation for rabi crops in surrounding area is also the reason for drop in night temperature," a met department official said.

The night temperature on October 21 was over 23 degrees Celsius but it dropped to 17 degrees on October 24.

Beware of the changing weather

Chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “Frequent change in weather may result in rise in patients suffering from cold and fever. As city is already facing COVID-19 crisis, people should not neglect any symptoms and must them get tested.”

He also added that people with low immunity including pregnant women, children, and elder people should take extra care.

Gradual drop in temperature in last four days

Day-Night temperature (in degrees Celsius)

October 21 23.2

October 22 19.6

October 23 19.7

October 24 17.6