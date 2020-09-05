Indore Weather Update: As rain cloud hide, city sizzles again

Indore: Even as the rain clouds hid again, city’s temperature rose above 33 degrees Celsius which made the weather itchy and uncomfortable. The night temperature too increased and remained one degree above normal.

With the change in weather conditions, city’s day temperature rose by six degrees Celsius in six days as it was recorded 26 degrees Celsius on August 30.

Met department officials said chances of rains are less in the next couple of days.

“Chances of rains are less. They will occur due to local conditions. New spell of rains will take place if local pressure area generated or the new circulation shift towards the state,” officials said.

With no rains, humidity levels remained high in the city throughout the day. On Saturday, city recorded maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal while night temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal. Humidity on Saturday morning was recorded at 85 percent and it was recorded at 53 percent in the evening.