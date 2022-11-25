e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore weather report: Night temperature rises, likely to fall next week

Indore weather report: Night temperature rises, likely to fall next week

However, regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature rise was temporary as it would drop again—but only after a week. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a change in wind pattern, the city’s night temperature reached normal again after six days on Thursday.

Moreover, the day temperature has also increased by one degree Celsius in 24 hours. The night temperature, which had dropped to 11.8 degrees Celsius, has increased again to 12.6 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the day temperature, which was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

However, regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature rise was temporary as it would drop again—but only after a week. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

“There is no such system which affects the weather in the plains. The temperature change is a result of a change in wind pattern. The conditions would remain the same and a further rise in night temperature would be seen, and a drop in temperature would be seen in the first week of December,” met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees below above normal. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, which was stuck to the normal.

Read Also
Indore: One-day Job Fair to be organised in the city today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Proposal to widen MG Road passed in first MiC meet

Dewas: Proposal to widen MG Road passed in first MiC meet

Ujjain: Models of 8 child scientists selected for state-level science exhibition

Ujjain: Models of 8 child scientists selected for state-level science exhibition

Ujjain: Ample job opportunities for students with masters in English, says Dr Hemant Gahlot

Ujjain: Ample job opportunities for students with masters in English, says Dr Hemant Gahlot

Ujjain: Residents of Gulmohar Colony and Gyan Tekri seek justice

Ujjain: Residents of Gulmohar Colony and Gyan Tekri seek justice

Ujjain: 2-year-old boy playfully starts e-rickshaw, gets killed as it overturns

Ujjain: 2-year-old boy playfully starts e-rickshaw, gets killed as it overturns