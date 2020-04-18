Indore Weather: Rain catches people by surprise

Indore: Much to the surprise of people, the city weather took a U turn on Saturday when clouds opened up early morning and evening.

Rains accompanied by thunder woke many people at around 5 am on Saturday and it was a surprise because there was no hint of rain on Friday night. The western part of the city again experienced light showers in the evening.

According to regional meteorological department officials, the change in weather is due to the western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation extended towards north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the influence of Western Disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers over adjoining plains of northwest India likely to continue during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter,” officials said adding “These conditions are affecting the weather in Indore region. Conditions will remain the same for next couple of days as heavy winds and scattered rainfall will continue.”

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below the normal and was two degrees Celsius below the temperature recorded on Friday.

Night temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal. City recorded 16.4 mm rainfall on Saturday morning.

People should take extra care

According to doctors, city is already facing trouble due to increasing number of COVID-19 patients. Situation is such that people are suffering from cough and cold too are afraid of being infected with the deadly disease.

“Change in weather will affect people’s health and cases of cough and cold would increase. People needs to take extra care and should take hot beverages to strengthen immunity. Washing hands regularly and following cough etiquettes is highly recommended,” Dr Mahendra Jha said.