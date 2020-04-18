Indore: After Tatpatti Bakhal, Vinoba Nagar goon attack healthcare team, held

Indore: As if stepping out of their homes and walking into the corona hotbeds to conduct surveys and carrying out their duties are not enough in these troubled times! The essential duty workers are subjected to an untold script which may include out of the blue scary real life events.

A miscreant on Saturday allegedly misbehaved with a woman employee of health department when she, along with the team, reached Vinoba Nagar to survey the area following the report of a positive patient. The accused also threw away her mobile phone and "tried to strangulate" her. The police have arrested a person and a probe is on. Also a hunt is on to nab others involved. Collector Manish Singh and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra reached the police station following the incident.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm. Dr Pravin Chourey said his team was conducting survey after a person had tested positive in Vinoba Nagar. The woman healthcare worker, Vandana, was busy in her work when one Paras Borasi, who was already fighting with another man of the same area, reached there and snatched her mobile phone and threw it. He also misbehaved with her. The woman was scared of the accused. She, along with other healthcare workers, reached Palasia police station to lodge a complaint.

Collector Singh corroborated the fact that the healthcare team was conducting a survey in the containment areas when a person misbehaved with a woman healthcare worker. However, the accused was arguing with another person in the area when the health workers reached there and he snatched her mobile phone. The accused has tried to obstruct the government team from performing its duties. Action has been taken against him.

The collector also warned that if anyone misbehaves with healthcare workers during their duty, stringent action would be taken against the person(s) and he will be jailed.

Giving his version, DIG Mishra said two persons were involved in an argument when the healthcare workers reached there. One of the accused snatched her mobile phone fearing that she may have captured the argument. The accused has been booked under Section 353 of the IPC.

It is said that one of the person who was fighting with accused Paras got injured in the incident.