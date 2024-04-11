Indore Weather: Clouds, Drizzle Turn Evening Pleasant, Light Rains Likely For Three Days

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and drizzles in many parts of the city has turned the weather pleasant and gave the residents a much-needed relief from the heat.

The drizzling in many parts of the city coupled with a cool breeze kept the day temperature below normal. The breeze in the evening brought people out of their homes, thronging the street food hubs of the city. The regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain with thunder for the next three days.

The day started with puffy clouds in the sky but it turned dark in the evening and drizzling took place in the city's outskirts.

“A wet spell will be witnessed over many parts of the state including many districts of west Madhya Pradesh including districts of Indore division. The change in weather is taking place due to the cyclonic circulation that lies over southeast Rajasthan and a trough/wind discontinuity that runs from southeast Rajasthan to northern parts of Coastal Karnataka. Another trough runs from southeast Rajasthan to northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels,” Met officials said.

They added that under its influence, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (occasionally 30-50 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, over Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till April 13.

The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Humidity on Wednesday was recorded at 59 per cent in the morning and 49 per cent in the evening.