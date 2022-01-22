Indore: Way for filling backlog teaching posts gets cleared

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The way for filling as many as 47 backlog teaching posts lying vacant at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) got cleared on Friday as the academic council gave its approval for sending a panel of subject experts to Raj Bhawan for the formation of interview boards.

Around five months ago, applications were invited for filling the posts but since then the matter was lying in cold storage.

The academic council members, who met after a hiatus of three years, were apprised about the university administration's intention of filling the backlog posts and they immediately gave approval for the formation of interview boards.

“We will start the process for filling the posts once interview boards are ready,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

The VC will be provided with lists of subject experts from different departments. She will select three names from each list and send panels to Raj Bhawan. The Raj Bhawan will select one subject expert from each of the panels and then an interview board of four to five persons will be constituted.

There will be a separate interview board for each subject. Backlog posts are lying vacant in 17 teaching departments.

Registrar Anil Sharma said that the interviews are likely to be conducted in the month of April.

Apart from this, the academic council also approved affiliation related and autonomy related matters on the recommendation of the standing committee.

“Mostly the matters were related to permanent affiliations awaiting the nod of the academic council since 2018,” said Dr Rajiv Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

Generally, the academic council meeting is held once in a year but it could not be held in the last three years at DAVV.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:25 AM IST