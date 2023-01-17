Indore: Waxing gone wrong; Salon asked to pay Rs 30K

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Consumer Court asked a local salon to pay Rs 30,000 to a 19-year-old girl for burning her face during waxing.

The salon, situated in Tulsi Nagar, was ordered to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 for the damages, Rs 5000 for causing mental agony and another 15,000 towards the victim’s medical expenses. The owner was asked to pay the sum within 30 days.

A resident of Tulsi Nagar went to a local salon in April 2020 where she opted for the premium face wax service worth Rs 1150.

When hot wax was poured on the girl’s skin, she complained that the wax was too hot and she was feeling pain along with a burning sensation. However, the owner\service provider assured the girl was everything was fine and that the pain and the little burning sensation were normal and told her not to worry.

However, when the strip was removed, it peeled off her skin and there was a severe burning sensation. The girl had to consult a dermatologist to treat her condition.

In the litigation that commenced in November 2020, the girl’s lawyer presented the case while the salon owner refused to say anything.

On January 15, the judges said it was clear that the girl had suffered serious injury after the face waxing procedure. The salon staff, as a precaution, should have heard the customer’s complain and also done prior testing on her skin before starting the face waxing session.

